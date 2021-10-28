Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEOXF. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeroports de Paris currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

OTCMKTS:AEOXF traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.90. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 464. Aeroports de Paris has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.26.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.