Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,552,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,995,820 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Ford Motor worth $394,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

