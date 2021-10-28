Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.84. 75,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

