Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015. Puma has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

