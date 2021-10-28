Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Shares Up 2.1%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD) shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 30,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 107,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 406.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

