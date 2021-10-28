Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MHGVY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays started coverage on Mowi ASA in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MHGVY stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.166 dividend. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

