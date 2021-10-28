Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 301,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,363,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moxian in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Moxian during the first quarter worth $63,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Moxian during the first quarter worth $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moxian by 13.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moxian during the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Moxian (BVI), Inc engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

