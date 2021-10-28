mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.06 million and $26,149.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,221.67 or 1.00105944 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00063625 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00042875 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.54 or 0.00607633 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 84.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004200 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.