MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Stock Price Down 8.5%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)’s share price fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $15.99. 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of MTR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get MTR alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.4738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.71%.

MTR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.