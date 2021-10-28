Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.56

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.56 and traded as high as $11.33. Mullen Group shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

MLLGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

