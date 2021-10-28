Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) dropped 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.67 and last traded at C$13.05. Approximately 240,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 272,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.03.

MTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.20.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

About Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.