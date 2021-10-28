Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Murphy USA has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

MUSA stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.99. 363,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.31. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $179.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy USA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of Murphy USA worth $41,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

