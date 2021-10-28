Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,112.07

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,112.07 ($14.53) and traded as low as GBX 1,092 ($14.27). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,102 ($14.40), with a volume of 368,085 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,112.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.85.

Get Murray International Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

In other news, insider David Hardie bought 61 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,130 ($14.76) per share, with a total value of £689.30 ($900.57).

About Murray International Trust (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.