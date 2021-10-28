MyNeighborAlice Price Tops $11.01 on Exchanges (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 28th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for $11.01 or 0.00017897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $253.20 million and $112.46 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00049530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00205826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00098654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.