Nantahala Capital Management LLC Acquires 138,508 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,508 shares during the period. Keros Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Keros Therapeutics worth $25,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 566,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 65,557 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 51.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 134,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

KROS traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $40.69. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,449. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,923,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 127,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,297 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

