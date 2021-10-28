Nantahala Capital Management LLC Acquires 274,024 Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,024 shares during the period. Silverback Therapeutics makes up 1.1% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 3.63% of Silverback Therapeutics worth $39,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ:SBTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.64. 781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,888. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $302.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.76.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

