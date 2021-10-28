Nantahala Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,808,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,758,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.66% of Payoneer Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,399,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,660,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,578,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,809,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

NASDAQ PAYO remained flat at $$7.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,243. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

