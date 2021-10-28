Nantahala Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Paya worth $16,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Paya during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Several research firms have commented on PAYA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

