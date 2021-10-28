Nantahala Capital Management LLC Buys 300,361 Shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,361 shares during the quarter. Metromile makes up approximately 0.7% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 2.16% of Metromile worth $25,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Metromile in the second quarter worth about $462,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Metromile by 58.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Metromile by 16.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Metromile by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 82,764 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MILE. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:MILE traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $3.13. 3,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,370. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. Metromile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Research analysts predict that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

