Nantahala Capital Management LLC Grows Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,722,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,722 shares during the quarter. International Money Express comprises 0.7% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.46% of International Money Express worth $25,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,252,000 after buying an additional 53,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,945,000 after buying an additional 121,426 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after buying an additional 671,259 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Money Express by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 108,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

IMXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,987.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,529 over the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 109,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,793. The stock has a market cap of $632.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.53. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. International Money Express had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

