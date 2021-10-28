Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $22.72 Million Stock Position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,321 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.84% of DarioHealth worth $22,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRIO. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.52. 83,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.32. DarioHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

