Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $26.88 Million Position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,529,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,073,524 shares during the quarter. Fortress Biotech accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 7.74% of Fortress Biotech worth $26,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBIO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 33.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 34.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,305 shares during the period. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBIO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.25. 452,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

