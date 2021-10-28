Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $80.65 Million Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,910 shares during the quarter. QAD accounts for approximately 2.3% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 4.47% of QAD worth $80,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QADA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QAD during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in QAD by 130.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in QAD during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in QAD by 511.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in QAD during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QAD stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,769. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $80.81. QAD Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.58 and a beta of 1.33.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.67 million. Equities analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

QAD Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

