Nantahala Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,152 shares during the quarter. Meta Financial Group comprises about 1.5% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.36% of Meta Financial Group worth $54,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 78,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded down $3.27 on Thursday, hitting $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,108. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $62.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

