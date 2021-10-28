Nantahala Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. The RMR Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of The RMR Group worth $25,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

RMR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 73,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,436. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

