Nantahala Capital Management LLC Invests $19.43 Million in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,510,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,431,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.52% of Perella Weinberg Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWP. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth about $7,232,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,672,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,241. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.79.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $255.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWP. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.