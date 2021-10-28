Nantahala Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.17% of Red Violet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVT. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Violet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Red Violet by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Red Violet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Red Violet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Violet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $150,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,487,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,773,378.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 74,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,101 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDVT stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,659. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $403.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.79 and a beta of 0.74. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $33.70.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

