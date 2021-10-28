Nantahala Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 726,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,296 shares during the period. Golden Entertainment makes up approximately 0.9% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Golden Entertainment worth $32,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,793.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 93,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after buying an additional 58,508 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of GDEN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.18. 174,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,541. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.22. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.90.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

