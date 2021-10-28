Nantahala Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,626,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,905 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Falcon Minerals worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 479,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 72,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 33,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Falcon Minerals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. 298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,082. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $499.87 million, a PE ratio of 95.35 and a beta of 1.70. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

