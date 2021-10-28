Nantahala Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,390 shares during the period. Establishment Labs accounts for 4.8% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 8.12% of Establishment Labs worth $168,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Shares of ESTA traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.30. 35,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,686. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.93 and a beta of 1.07. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average is $74.19.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. Analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESTA. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $705,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.