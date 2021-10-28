Nantahala Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,994 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.28% of Viemed Healthcare worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

VMD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,782. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $224.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton raised Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

