Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 197,395 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,541,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 197,395 shares during the period. Aptose Biosciences makes up about 0.7% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 8.48% of Aptose Biosciences worth $25,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,900,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,594 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,703 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3,619.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 945,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 919,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 8,476,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson purchased 57,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,577.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.04. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,310. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $181.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.73. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

