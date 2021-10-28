Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 26,317 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,677,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,317 shares during the period. Cue Biopharma comprises 0.9% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 8.50% of Cue Biopharma worth $31,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUE. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after acquiring an additional 633,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 108,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 99,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 88,724 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $940,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

CUE traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.21. 321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,806. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.63. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%. Research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

