Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 6,534 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. Travel + Leisure accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Travel + Leisure worth $49,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,648,000 after purchasing an additional 361,796 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,026 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,805,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $162,459,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,166. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

