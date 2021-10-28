Nantahala Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,980,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 10.74% of BBQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BBQ in the second quarter worth $723,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BBQ in the second quarter worth about $651,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BBQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BBQ by 26.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BBQ by 125.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BBQ alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

BBQ stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $137.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.09.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. BBQ had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter.

BBQ Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ).

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.