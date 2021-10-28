Nantahala Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,325,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325,251 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 6.59% of Cerecor worth $20,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 13.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 16,399.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 195,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 60.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 353,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 37.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 94,086 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CERC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 509,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,434. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.44. Cerecor Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 261.82% and a negative net margin of 1,194.82%. Research analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $477,850 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

