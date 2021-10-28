Nantahala Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,323 shares during the quarter. Luxfer comprises about 1.3% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 7.31% of Luxfer worth $46,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 536.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 75,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,353. The firm has a market cap of $586.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

