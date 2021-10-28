Nantahala Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,056 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group makes up 0.8% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 6.35% of Alta Equipment Group worth $27,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALTG. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALTG. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of ALTG stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $14.25. 47,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,328. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.17 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,781 shares in the company, valued at $500,274.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $131,545.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $702,629 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

