Nantahala Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,001,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,908 shares during the quarter. Shift Technologies makes up 1.2% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 5.94% of Shift Technologies worth $42,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 515,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth about $733,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 468.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 207,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,955 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 752.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 218,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

SFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.66.

Shares of SFT stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $6.84. 1,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,526. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.76. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $154.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

