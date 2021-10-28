Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.63

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.63 and last traded at $47.63, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $862.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $442,802.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,642,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after buying an additional 92,958 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 226.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

