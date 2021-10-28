NaPoleonX (NPX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.80 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. NaPoleonX has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $416.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00051424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.00228080 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00099575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

