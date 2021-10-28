Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 28th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $139,873.69 and $10,297.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,251,614 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

