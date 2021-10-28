National Bank Financial Trims Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price to C$225.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$226.00 to C$225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.62% from the stock’s current price.

CTC.A has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$232.00 to C$251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$234.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$228.88.

Shares of TSE CTC.A traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$176.30. 132,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,014. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$146.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$213.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$189.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$194.48. The stock has a market cap of C$10.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.31.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

