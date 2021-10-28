National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.13 million.National Instruments also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.610 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,256. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

