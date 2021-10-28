National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.12 million.

Shares of NATI stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.89. 1,480,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,256. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

NATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

