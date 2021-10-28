National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,785,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,356 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of National Retail Properties worth $83,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 101,403 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 342,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNN opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

