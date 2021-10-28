National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.28. National Vision reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.22.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in National Vision by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 24,429 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 269,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $60.50. 327,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74. National Vision has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.