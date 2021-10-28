National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.28. National Vision reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Vision.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million.
In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in National Vision by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 24,429 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 269,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $60.50. 327,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74. National Vision has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
