Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $27.46 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $424,703.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00023427 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002939 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00016391 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,023,166 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

