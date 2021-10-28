NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NBT Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of NBT Bancorp worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.