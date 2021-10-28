Neblio (NEBL) Reaches One Day Volume of $644,288.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, Neblio has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002071 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $23.19 million and $644,288.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00046183 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00020585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005512 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001584 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,559,774 coins and its circulating supply is 18,220,527 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.